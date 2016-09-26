3B Todd Frazier doesn't look like a base stealer. He isn't built like a base stealer. But every twice in a while he is a base stealer. Sunday he reached base twice, stole second twice, and scored two of the White Sox's three runs. "I like to get a walking lead, and get my momentum going towards second. I'm not the fastest guy, but if I get the opportunity, I can steal second," Frazier said. "He's a sneaky base stealer," said manager Robin Ventura. "It almost looks like a fan running out on the field. I don't know how he does it."

LHP Jose Quintana has started 30 games and pitched 200 innings for the fourth consecutive year. Quintana, Washington's Madison Bumgarner and Washington's Max Scherzer are the only pitchers in the majors who have pitched 200 innings with 30 starts in each of the last four years.

OF Adam Eaton missed his second consecutive game Sunday as he continues to try to regroup physically from crashing into the center field wall while making a catch Friday night. Eaton is expected to get examined again Monday in Chicago.

LHP Carlos Rodon was outstanding Sunday, pitching eight scoreless innings on two hits, with 11 strikeouts. "He's a horse," said manager Robin Ventura. "There was a lot on the line for the guys on the other side, but Carlos had his mind set. He went out there with a purpose. Against a lineup that's been able to rough us up, but he responded." Rodon dominated Cleveland hitters through most of the game. "I was able to drive the ball down, and really attack hitters," he said.

RHP James Shields will start Monday vs. Tampa Bay. In his last 10 starts, Shields is 0-6 with an 8.25 ERA.