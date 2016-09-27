3B Todd Frazier scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning when he scored on a sacrifice fly. But he put himself to do so after he stole third base with a running start before Rays starting pitcher Drew Smyly got into his motion. The stolen base was Frazier's 15th of the season, giving him the most by a White Sox third baseman since Willie Kamm in 1928. Frazier, who also had a double, extended his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games.

CF Adam Eaton missed his third straight game Monday after crashing into an outfield wall on Friday in Cleveland. Eaton worked out with White Sox trainers before Monday's game and said that movement was a bigger issue than anything else. Eaton hopes to return to the lineup on Tuesday. Eaton, who prides himself on his effort, said he had received inquiries about his well-being over the weekend, including from a friend who characterized his catch while running into the wall as being "epic." Said Eaton: "I told him it didn't feel epic. You put your body on the line every day and some things look cooler than others -- maybe diving into third base or running a catcher over or running into a wall. It may look cool, but you definitely pay for it in the long run."

1B Jose Abreu had a pair of hits, including an RBI double, to continue a second-half offensive turnaround after the slugger struggled throughout the first half of the season. Abreu is hitting .378 over his last 25 games with seven home runs as he looks to finish off strong despite the White Sox having long been removed from playoff contention. "(You) want to first finish the last week strong and try to keep that momentum and carry that momentum to the next season," Abreu said. "You have to do a lot of work during the offseason to keep that momentum. You have to translate that good effort for the offseason. That's my goal."

2B Tyler Saladino missed his fourth straight game with back stiffness. Saladino, who has become an everyday player at second in place of injured 2B Brett Lawrie, has been dealing with back issues for some time now, but has not played since Sept. 21 in Philadelphia when he went 0-for-4. Saladino has missed seven of the White Sox's last nine games.

RHP James Shields snapped a career-high six-game losing streak by allowing just one run over six innings against his former team. Shields improved to 3-0 against the Rays, who hit pitched for over seven seasons before spending a pair of seasons in Kansas City. Yet, it wasn't like he faced a collection of familiar faces Monday night when Shields said only one current Rays' player was in Tampa during his tenure there. "It's always nice to face your old team and get a win," said Shields, who won for the first time since July 26.