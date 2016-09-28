3B Todd Frazier extended his season-high hitting streak to 11 games with a double in the fifth inning of a 13-6 win against the Tampa Bay Rays. Frazier, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI and run scored, is hitting .395 with five doubles, three home runs, seven RBIs, 12 runs scored and five multi-hit games during the streak. It matches the longest streak by a White Sox player this season.

LHP Chris Sale earned his 17th win to tie his career high for a season, throwing seven innings and allowing three runs against the Tampa Bay Rays. Sale allowed eight hits, including a home run, but struck out seven and walked none. It might've been his final start this season, if the White Sox decide not to let him take the mound Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Twins in the last game. If so, Sale will finish with 221 2/3 innings and 227 strikeouts. The ace left-hander might also be put on the trade block in the offseason, meaning the outing Tuesday could have been his last with the White Sox.

OF Adam Eaton returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games because of soreness following a collision with the outfield wall last weekend in Cleveland. Eaton doubled and scored in the first inning of Chicago's victory Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. He started in right field and went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.

INF Tyler Saladino missed his fifth straight game because of back tightness. Saladino hasn't played since Sept. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies. He also missed three straight games earlier this month with soreness in his right calf.