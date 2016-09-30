3B Todd Frazier now has a career-high 40 home runs, a franchise record for a third baseman and became just the sixth White Sox to record a 40 HR and 100 RBI season, joining Frank Thomas (1993, '95-96, 2000, '03), Paul Konerko (2004-05), Albert Belle (1998), Jermaine Dye (2006) and Jim Thome (2006). "I'm happy, I'm excited," Frazier said. "Not many people hit 40 home runs in a year, so it's a good feat to happen."

LHP Chris Sale will have one more start this season, manager Robin Ventura said Thursday. The AL Cy Young Award candidate seeks his 18th victory in Sunday's series and season finale against the Twins.

LHP Jose Quintana (13-11 3.20 ERA) makes his 32nd and final start of the season in Thursday's series final against the Rays needing four strikeouts to hit his career high (178). He's 1-2 with a 3.33 ERA in five career starts against Tampa Bay. He ranks eighth in the AL in ERA, sixth in innings pitched (202) and 11th in strike outs. Quintana picked up his career-high 13th victory on Sept. 24 at Cleveland after allowing just one run on six hits in a six-inning outing.

RHP David Robertson needed just one pitch to earn his 37th save of the season on Wednesday, getting Rays OF Kevin Kiermaier to ground into a game-ending double play. He needs two saves to tie his career high of 39 set in 2014.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (5-8) was hardly bothered by a 1-hour, 16-minute delay on Wednesday, coming back sharp as he went on to work 8 1/3 shutout innings. Gonzalez allowed just three hits, struck out five and walked none while snapping a two-game losing streak. "It's been a while since I had been on in the ninth inning," he said. "They were swinging early, we made some good pitches early on, we got some quick outs. That's what got me to the ninth."