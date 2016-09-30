2B Carlos Sanchez was 1-for-4 with his fourth homer of the season. He is batting .313 with six doubles, a triple, four homers, 17 RBIs and 10 runs through 18 September games.

LHP Chris Sale will have one more start this season, manager Robin Ventura said Thursday. The AL Cy Young Award candidate seeks his 18th victory in Sunday's series and season finale against the Twins.

LHP Chris Sale (17-9) will make a surprise start in Sunday's season finale as the AL Cy Young candidate goes for a career-best 18th victory. "I think that's part of his commitment to being a teammate," manager Robin Ventura said. "It would be very easy for him to just say he's had enough and not pitch. That's a good testament to finishing out the year and doing it right." Sale is trying to become the fourth White Sox pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. The list includes Jack McDowell (1993), LaMarr Hoyt (1983) and Early Wynn (1959).

RHP Jose Quintana (13-12) missed a chance for a career-high 14th win as he worked six innings of two-run ball Thursday against the Rays. He struck out seven and walked two while throwing 105 pitches. "It was a very consistent year," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "I think he's elevated himself into that elite status with a lot of guys in the league. Everything he's been through -- lack of run support -- he still continues to go out with just the same attitude and humility and all the stuff that goes with it." Quintana hit a career-high innings total in the fifth inning, topping his previous high of 206 1/3 reached last season. He has reached 200 innings in each of the past four seasons.

RHP Tommy Kahnle worked a scoreless ninth, allowing a hit, on Thursday against the Rays. He has a 0.54 ERA with seven hits allowed, 10 walks and 17 strikeouts over his past 16 appearances.

LHP Carlos Rodon hopes to wrap up his second big league season with a win over the Twins on Friday. A victory would cap a successful late-summer rebound from the 2-8 record he owned on July 31 after giving up five runs on eight hits in a 6 1/3-inning outing in Chicago's 6-4 loss to the Twins. Rodon is 8-10 with a 4.08 ERA. He went 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA in five August starts, and he is 3-2 with a 4.80 ERA over five starts in September. Rodon is 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Twins, including 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in four starts against them this season.