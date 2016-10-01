FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 2, 2016 / 2:18 AM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Tyler Saladino has a herniated disk on the right side of his back, which has kept him out of the White Sox lineup.

C Omar Narvaez couldn't have picked a better time to connect on his first career home run. Narvaez launched a solo homer to start the fourth inning. The home run came in front of his father, Omar, who celebrated his birthday on Friday. "That's a very special gift for my dad -- that's what I was thinking when I was running the bases," said Narvaez, who received a beer shower for his first career blast. "It was a great thing to do this day."

SS Tim Anderson admits he entered his final at-bat Friday night with a specific goal in mind. After collecting a triple, home run a single in his first four at-bats, Anderson needed just a double to hit for the cycle. Anderson hit for the cycle once in AA ball, but admitted wanting to do it at the big-league level. "Whenever everything is clicking for you, I feel real great," said Anderson, who is hitting .500 (9-for-18) in his last four games with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored. He grounded out in that last at-bat Friday.

LHP Carlos Rodon matched an American League and White Sox record when he struck out the first seven hitters he faced Friday vs. the Twins.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.