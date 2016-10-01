2B Tyler Saladino has a herniated disk on the right side of his back, which has kept him out of the White Sox lineup.

C Omar Narvaez couldn't have picked a better time to connect on his first career home run. Narvaez launched a solo homer to start the fourth inning. The home run came in front of his father, Omar, who celebrated his birthday on Friday. "That's a very special gift for my dad -- that's what I was thinking when I was running the bases," said Narvaez, who received a beer shower for his first career blast. "It was a great thing to do this day."

SS Tim Anderson admits he entered his final at-bat Friday night with a specific goal in mind. After collecting a triple, home run a single in his first four at-bats, Anderson needed just a double to hit for the cycle. Anderson hit for the cycle once in AA ball, but admitted wanting to do it at the big-league level. "Whenever everything is clicking for you, I feel real great," said Anderson, who is hitting .500 (9-for-18) in his last four games with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored. He grounded out in that last at-bat Friday.

LHP Carlos Rodon matched an American League and White Sox record when he struck out the first seven hitters he faced Friday vs. the Twins.