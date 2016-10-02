3B Todd Frazier is trying to become the first White Sox player to lead the team in home runs and stolen bases in a season since Jorge Orta in 1976. Frazier had 40 home runs and 15 stolen bases entering Saturday.

3B Todd Frazier is trying to become the first White Sox player to lead the team in home runs and stolen bases in a season since Jorge Orta in 1976. Frazier has 40 home runs and 15 stolen bases with one game remaining.

RF Adam Eaton could become the first White Sox outfielder to win a Gold Glove since Ken Berry in 1970. Eaton leads the majors with 18 outfield assists and is second with 23 defensive runs saved. His 18 assists are the most by a Sox outfielder since Minnie Minoso and Jim Rivera had 19 in 1955.

SS Tim Anderson is 10-for-21 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and five RBIs in his last five games. The rookie is batting .284.

RHP James Shields (6-19) gave up five runs -- including two home runs -- in seven innings Saturday against the Twins. His 40 home runs and 118 earned runs allowed lead the majors. He gave up multiple home runs in 13 of his 33 starts.