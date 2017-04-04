LHP Jose Quintana will wait one more day to make his first career Opening Day start after Monday's game was postponed because of rain. The 28-year-old will start Tuesday afternoon against the Tigers. Quintana went 13-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 2016.

DH Cody Asche could receive plenty of action this season as the team's designated hitter, along with receiving spot starts at the corner outfield and corner infield positions. Asche was penciled in the No. 6 spot of the lineup before Monday's game was postponed by rain. "He's a professional hitter," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He's given us some really good at-bats over the spring. He's been in the big leagues before." Asche spent the past four seasons with the Phillies.

1B Jose Abreu is focused on hitting to all parts of the field this season rather than merely pulling the ball. Abreu, 30, hit .293 with 25 home runs and 100 RBIs in 159 games in 2016. "The last year is in the past," Abreu said through an interpreter. "I learned from my mistakes and my troubles last year. Right now, I'm trying to use the whole field and take advantage of it."

LHP Carlos Rodon (left shoulder bursitis) could return in five to six weeks barring any setbacks, general manager Rick Hahn said before Monday's season opener was rained out. Rodon has been throwing off flat ground and could start throwing off a mound in about a week. The White Sox want to be cautious with the 24-year-old southpaw and former No. 3 overall draft pick who figures to be a long-term fixture in the rotation.