1B Jose Abreu owns an 11-game hitting streak heading into Thursday's series finale. He was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI in Tuesday's rescheduled season opener. Abreu closed the 2016 season with hits in 10 consecutive games.

RHP James Shields carries a 7-8 lifetime with a 4.47 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 23 starts against the Tigers. He's in his first full season in Chicago following a 2016 mid-season acquisition from the Padres. In 2016, he went 4-12 with a 6.77 ERA in 22 starts for the White Sox including an 0-6 mark between July 10 and Sept. 20 before earning a win in a 7-2 triumph over the Rays on Sept. 26.