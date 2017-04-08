1B Jose Abreu singled in the White Sox only run on Friday against Minnesota and has hit safely in each of Chicago's three games so far. Abreu, along with Melky Cabrera and Avisail Garcia, lead the White Sox with five hits each.

C Geovany Soto was back behind the plate on Friday night. Soto became the seventh player in history to hit two homers in a game for both the White Sox and Cubs when he went deep twice on Thursday in Chicago's 11-2 rout of Detroit.

LHP Derek Holland was solid in his first start for the White Sox since signing as a free agent in December. The 30-year-old pitched into the sixth inning -- allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one -- in Friday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota. Holland spent his first seven seasons with Texas where was 62-50 with a 4.35 ERA in 179 games. He was limited to just 38 games (35 starts) over the past three seasons due to injuries and was 7-9 with a 4.95 ERA last season.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez is scheduled to make his 2017 debut Saturday versus the Twins. He was 5-8 with a 3.73 ERA in 24 games (23 starts) in 2016. Gonzalez pitched for Team Mexico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, making one start and appearing in three games.