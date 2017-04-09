INF Yolmer Sanchez is expected to gets his first start of the season on Sunday. "We're trying to get all these guys an opportunity to use the skills that they have," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said.

LHP Jose Quintana (0-1, 10.13 ERA) starts Sunday for Chicago. Quintana, expected to be traded as the White Sox continue their rebuild, surrendered three home runs Tuesday against Detroit, tying a career high.

OF Avisail Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple and coming within a double of the cycle on Saturday. He's 8-for-16 this season with 13 total bases and has driven in four runs. Garcia might be reaping the benefits of an improved diet and offseason regimen. "It's been great. I feel more alive," Garcia said. "I lost a lot of weight and I feel more alive and more confident."

OF Ryan Raburn was signed by the White Sox and was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte. Raburn has spent parts of 11 seasons in the major leagues. He is a career .296 hitter.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez went six innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out six Saturday. He picked up where he left off in 2016 after ending last season 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA in his final five starts. "Gonzy did a nice job today," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. "He attacked the zone, we needed him to give us some length and he did."

DH Matt Davidson started for Chicago and went 1-for-3 on Saturday. White Sox manager Rick Renteria didn't say if Davidson, a right-handed hitter, and lefty Cody Asche will share the DH spot in a platoon. "You got a lefty on the hill today," Renteria said. "I think it's a good matchup. You've got to allow these guys to be put in situations."

