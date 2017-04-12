3B Todd Frazier entered Tuesday's game hitting .059, with no extra base hits or RBI. "I know internally he beats himself up a little bit, but he'll be fine," said Manager Rick Renteria. Frazier looked fine in his first two at bats of the game, slugging a home run and a double off Cleveland RHP Carlos Carrasco.

RHP Tommy Kahnle, the last of five White Sox relievers, took the loss in Tuesday's 2-1 setback to Cleveland. With two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, Kahnle walked SS Francisco Lindor, then gave up an RBI double on a 3-2 pitch to OF Michael Brantley that scored Lindor with the winning run. "Tommy did a nice job. He was pounding the zone. But when you hit the ball into the corner on a 3-2 count, with a guy (Lindor) who can run, it's tough," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. "It was a fastball, outside. I hit my spot but he put a good swing on it and won the game," Kahnle said.

LHP Carlos Rodon is on the disabled list with left biceps bursitis. He is in Arizona to continue a throwing program. He will be re-evaluated during the next homestand, which starts April 21.

RHP James Shields was outstanding in his second start of the season. Shields pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks. At one point Shields retired 12 men in a row. Shields was removed from the game after 92 pitches. "I know he didn't want to come out but he got us through what we needed him to get us through," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said.

3B Matt Davidson delivered a pinch-hit double in the eighth inning. Davidson has four hits this season -- a single, double, triple and home run.