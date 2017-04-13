3B Todd Frazier has the flu and did not play in Wednesday's game against Cleveland. Bad timing for Frazier, who broke out of a season-opening 1-for-17 slide with a double and a home run in Tuesday's game. Frazier, who is hitting .333 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI in his last 10 games against Cleveland, was replaced in the lineup by 3B Matt Davidson, whose second-inning single drove in Chicago's only two runs of the game.

OF Avisail Garcia's second-inning double against Cleveland on Wednesday extended his hitting streak to seven games. He has hits in all seven games the White Sox have played. That's the longest hitting streak by a White Sox player to start a season since Alexei Ramirez set the franchise record with a 17-game hitting streak to start the 2014 season.

C Geovany Soto was a late scratch from the lineup against Cleveland on Wednesday due to right elbow soreness. "We're not sure how he did it. He just said he just woke up with it," manager Rick Renteria said. Soto was replaced by C Omar Narvaez.

RHP David Robertson retired the side in order in the ninth inning Wednesday against Cleveland, striking out the last two batters he faced. "His fastball had some life and his breaking ball had some depth," manager Rick Renteria said. Robertson earned the team's first save of the season.

LHP Derek Holland is a native of Newark, Ohio, which is about 130 miles south of Cleveland. He has always enjoyed pitching at Progressive Field before family and friends, and they all got an eyeful Wednesday night as Holland allowed one hit in six scoreless innings. "I love pitching here," said Holland, who has a 1.02 ERA in five career starts at Progressive Field. That's the lowest ERA at Progressive Field for any visiting pitcher with at least 30 innings pitched.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will start for the White Sox in Thursday's series finale against Cleveland. In seven career appearances vs. Cleveland, Gonzalez is 4-1 with a 3.89 ERA. In his one start this season, a 6-2 win over Minnesota on April 8, Gonzalez pitched six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks.