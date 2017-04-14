C Kevan Smith's contract was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte. Smith replaces C Geovany Soto, who was placed on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation. At Charlotte, Smith was hitting .438 (7-for-16) with no home runs and nine RBIs.

OF Willy Garcia will be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday to replace OF Melky Cabrera, who will be placed on the paternity list. At Charlotte, Garcia in seven games hit .423 (11-for-26) with two home runs and six RBIs.

3B Todd Frazier missed his second consecutive game due to a case of the flu. He was replaced by 3B Matt Davidson, who slugged a three-run home run in the White Sox's five-run first inning.

OF Avisail Garcia had three hits and three RBIs, and has now hit safely in all eight games the White Sox have played this year. Garcia is hitting .438 and his eight-game hitting streak is the longest season-opening streak of his career. "I want to be consistent, every day. Not up and down. I want to be consistent and keep doing what I'm doing," Garcia said.

SS Tim Anderson hit the first pitch of the game from RHP Josh Tomlin over the left field wall for his first home run. It was the second career leadoff home run by Anderson, and both of them came on the first pitch. "It was nice to see Timmy get us going on the first pitch of the game, and then everyone kept the line moving. That was a great first inning," said manager Rick Renteria of Chicago's five-run first inning.

OF Melky Cabrera played in Thursday night's game, but he will be placed on the paternity list and will leave the team on Friday.

C Geovany Soto was placed on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation. Soto started the first game of the series in Cleveland on Tuesday, but was a late scratch from the lineup on Wednesday. Soto has appeared in five games and is hitting .267 (4-for-15) with three home runs and five RBIs.

LHP Miguel Gonzalez was staked to a 7-1 lead after two innings, but he fell one out short of pitching the five innings necessary to qualify for the win. Gonzalez was removed from the game with two on and two outs in the fifth, after Cleveland cut the lead to 7-3. "I wanted him to get it, but when the tying run starts inching towards the plate, you have to put the team ahead of the individual," said manager Rick Renteria.