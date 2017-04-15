OF Willy Garcia made his major league debut on Friday at Minnesota and doubled in his first at-bat. Garcia's drive to the gap allowed him to reach second but he was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple. Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the day with OF Melky Cabrera going on the paternity leave list.

OF Avisail Garcia kept his strong start going on Friday in Minnesota with two more hits. He's hit safely in nine straight games, the fourth-longest streak of his career. He had his second straight multi-hit game and fifth of the season. He's hitting .457 (16 for 35) in the past nine games.

3B Matt Davidson homered for the second straight game and the third time this season. A one-time top prospect of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Davidson is getting a chance to play semi-regularly with Chicago and has responded with a .364 average. Davidson had played 32 career games, and just one in the past three seasons before opening on the White Sox roster.