OF Jacob May was back in the lineup in center field after being held out for three games. The rookie was 0-for-14 this season coming into the game and finished Saturday 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. May is trying to fill the void left by trading Adam Eaton to Washington in the offseason. Leury Garcia has also started games in center field.

3B Todd Frazier left Saturday's game with a recurrence of flu-like symptoms. Frazier had missed two games because of the symptoms before returning Friday as the designated hitter. He was in the lineup at third base on Saturday but left after striking out in the fourth inning. Frazier is now hitting .111 with one home run.

LHP Jose Quintana struggled again in Saturday's loss at Minnesota. Quintana allowed five runs on nine hits and five walks, and has now given up 13 runs in 16 1/3 innings (6.75 ERA) this season. Quintana surrendered five runs on six hits in the first inning but did manage to give Chicago innings by pitching into the sixth. Quintana, who lost to the Twins last week, has now lost four straight against Minnesota with a 5.58 ERA in 30 2/3 innings.

RF Avisail Garcia had his nine-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. It was the fourth-longest streak of his career. Garcia had been Chicago's most consistent hitter, hitting .457 over the nine games. He did walk in four plate appearances, one of two baserunners for the White Sox in Saturday's game.