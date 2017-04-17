3B Todd Frazier, who left Saturday's game after striking out in the fourth inning with a recurrence of flu-like symptoms, did not play in the series finale in Minnesota. White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Frazier would have been available to pinch hit if needed.

RF Avisail Garcia collected his sixth multi-hit game of the season with his 4-for-5 performance on Sunday. Garcia has multiple hits in three of his last four games, reaching base 11 times in that span.

SS Tim Anderson, who is batting just .143 and has twice as many strikeouts (12) as hits (6), sat out Sunday's game. "We just wanted Tim to take a step back, take a breath, just regroup," said White Sox manager Rick Renteria, who added Anderson is expected back in the lineup on Monday.

OF Melky Cabrera remained on the paternity list Sunday following the birth of his daughter, Mianna, on Friday. White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Cabrera, who is batting .258 in 31 at-bats this season, would rejoin the team in New York on Monday.

RHP James Shields, who finished 2016 with the highest ERA (5.85) and WHIP (1.60) among qualified starters, is 1-0 after three starts with a 1.62 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. Shields has struck out at least five batters in all three of his starts in 2017.