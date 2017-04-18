OF Willy Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday to clear a spot on the roster for the return of OF Melky Cabrera from the paternity list. Garcia went 2-for-7 in two games with Chicago.

3B Todd Frazier missed his second consecutive game Monday as he recovers from an illness. Manager Rick Renteria described his condition as a "flu-like stomach irritation." Renteria also said Frazier was feeling better and was holding down food.

LHP Jose Quintana is not scheduled to pitch in the current series, but he spoke to reporters for about 10 minutes Monday afternoon. Most of the reporters were from New York outlets and the main topic were speculation about the White Sox possibly trading him to the Yankees at some point. "I heard a lot of rumors, but rumors are rumors, and I don't pay attention," Quintana said. "I hear about a lot of things, but if you are a player, you don't have control over that."

LF Melky Cabrera rejoined the White Sox after being on the paternity list over the weekend. Cabrera went 2-for-3 on Monday but also committed an error on a double by 3B Chase Headley in the third inning.

LHP Derek Holland was tagged for seven runs (six earned) and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings Monday at Yankee Stadium. Holland saw his ERA rise from 1.50 to 4.32. It was the 12th time Holland allowed at least 10 hits. He struggled with the strike zone of plate umpire Vic Carapazza, who forced him to live on the corners. "I wasn't getting the calls inside," Holland said. "I have to adjust to that. Overall, I didn't do a good job of executing the way I wanted to."

RHP Miguel Gonzalez makes his third start of the season Tuesday in New York. Gonzalez took a no-decision Thursday in Cleveland when he allowed three runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. In his past 15 starts, Gonzalez is 5-5 with a 2.90 ERA. Gonzalez is 4-4 with a 3.80 ERA in 14 starts against the Yankees.