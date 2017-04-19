RHP Juan Minaya (right abdominal strain) has begun throwing off a mound and is facing hitters. GM Rick Hahn said he could start a rehab assignment shortly.

RHP Dylan Covey makes his second start Wednesday night when he faces the Yankees. In his major league debut Friday at Minnesota, Covey allowed one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

3B Todd Frazier said Tuesday he feels a lot better but missed his third straight game as he recovers from a bout of the stomach flu. Frazier has missed four of the last six games and has not played since the fourth inning Saturday in Minnesota. Frazier described the virus as "pretty intense", said he lost some weight and added he never experienced a stomach virus like this. Frazier thought he was over the initial virus but said it returned when he was stretching before Saturday's game.

OF Charlie Tilson (right foot) is no longer wearing the walking boot to cope with the stress reaction that landed him on the disabled list at the end of spring training. GM Rick Hahn said Tilson is ramping up foot exercises.

RHP Jake Petricka (strained right lat) is making progress with his exercises but GM Rick Hahn said he is not throwing yet. Petricka was placed on the 10-day disabled list April 5 after he was injured in the season opener against the Detroit Tigers.

DH Jose Abreu went 0-for-4 and is hitless in his last 19 at-bats. He also is 2-for-31 on the road trip, lowering his average to .157. "Right now we're just working on trying to gain that confidence at the plate, because right now I don't feel it," Abreu said through an interpreter before Tuesday's game. "That's a process you have to pass through to get it again. That's why we're working right now."

LHP Carlos Rodon (left biceps bursitis) is still at the team's minor league complex in Arizona. GM Rick Hahn said Rodon is making some progress but is not throwing off a mound. Rodon was placed on the disabled list March 30 and sought a second opinion even though an MRI on March 24 came back clean. "As I've said from the start, we are going to take as much time as this needs to do it the right way," Hahn said. "There's no urgency to rush him back or force the issue at all. Obviously you would prefer things to move along as quickly as possible but we are going to resist any instinct to be impatient and respond to how he's doing each step of the way."

C Geovanny Soto (right elbow inflammation) did some throwing Monday. Soto has been on the disabled list since April 12 and will continue throwing. GM Rick Hahn said he is hopeful Soto will return when he is eligible to be activated.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez came within two outs of his second career complete game when he allowed four infield hits and one run in 8 1/3 innings. Gonzalez also won a road start for the first time since Aug. 4, 2015. Before Tuesday, he was 0-7 with a 4.39 ERA in his last 18 road starts.