OF Jacob May started again in center and went 0-for-2 with a walk to stretch his season and career-starting hit drought to 26 at-bats. His grandfather, Lee May finished with 2,031 hits in 2,071 MLB games over 18 seasons, but also got off to a slow start at 0-for-14 with Cincinnati. Jacob May's great uncle, OF Carlos May, played nine of 10 MLB seasons with the White Sox and had a lifetime .274 average.

3B Todd Frazier returned to the lineup after missing four games with flu-like symptoms, but was 0-for-3 as Chicago was limited to three hits by Cleveland ace Corey Kluber on Friday."He's back to normal all the way around," manager Rick Renteria said.

OF Avisail Garcia had reached base safely in the White Sox first 14 games this season, but failed to against Corey Kluber and the Indians on Friday night in going 0-for-3. Still, Garcia has 22 hits in 55 at-bats for a .400 average.

LHP Carlos Rodon, out with upper bicep bursitis since the start of the season, is expected to be in Chicago this weekend. But he is not ready for a rehab assignment, according to GM Rick Hahn, who also wouldn't project a date for Rodon's return to the rotation.? Before the game manager Rick Renteria said the Rodon has been playing catch, but not throwing off the mound. Rodon was 9-10 last season and is 18-16 in his first two MLB campaigns with the White Sox.

RHP James Shields was placed on the disabled list, retroactive to April 18, with a strained right lat on Friday night. Shields, 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts so far, had been scheduled to start against the Indians on Saturday. GM Rick Hahn said the strain was relatively mild and is optimistic Shields will miss only a couple of turns in the rotation.

RHP Mike Pelfrey had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte to fill RHP James Shields' rotation slot. Pelfrey signed a minor league deal with the White Sox after getting released by the Detroit Tigers in spring training.