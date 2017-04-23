OF Jacob May recorded his first career hit. The single ended an 0-for-26 streak.

RHP Zach Putnam exited Saturday's game against Cleveland because of right elbow tenderness. He gave up a run and a walk and recorded two outs. His ERA is 1.04.

LF Melky Cabrera (.250) exited Saturday's game after hitting the wall on a catch attempt in the seventh inning. He was removed for precautionary measures, and X-rays on his left wrist were negative. He's listed as day-to-day.

C Geovany Soto was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. He went on the DL on April 13 for right elbow inflammation. Soto went 0-for-3Saturday and is hitting .222.

RHP James Shields went on the disabled list Friday for the first time in his career. He said his lat strain is "very mild." He is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA this season after going 6-19 with a 5.85 ERA with Chicago and San Diego in 2016.

RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed four runs (two earned) and four hits in 4 1/3 innings in his first start of the season after the White Sox called him up from Triple-A Charlotte to fill in for injured RHP James Shields. Pelfrey was 0-2 with a 7.50 ERA in two starts at Charlotte after he signed with the White Sox as a minor-league free agent. In 11 previous seasons in the majors, he was 65-91 with a 4.57 ERA with the Mets, Twins and Tigers.