4 months ago
April 25, 2017 / 3:31 AM / 4 months ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Jose Abreu had two singles Sunday to give him two multi-hit games in his last four games. He is batting .351 against Cleveland at home during his career.

RHP Zach Putnam was available to pitch Sunday but he was not used. He exited Saturday's game against Cleveland with right elbow tenderness. Manager Rick Renteria said the team had no concern about Putnam.

LF Melky Cabrera was in the lineup Sunday as the designated hitter after hitting his left wrist against a wall while attempting to make a catch Saturday. He had a sacrifice fly and an RBI single. He is batting .250.

LHP Derek Holland (2-2) allowed one run and three hits while striking out six and walking three in six innings Sunday against Cleveland. He has given up no more than two earned runs in any of his four starts. He improved to 7-1 all-time against the Indians.

