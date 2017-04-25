RHP Zach Putnam has gone through elbow issues before, and so he understands when something is significantly wrong. He doesn't believe the tenderness in his right elbow that forced him to leave his last appearance against Cleveland fits into that category. Putnam is day-to-day with the ailment and said Monday that he will return when he feels as if he has recovered, but that there is no structural damage in his elbow. "It doesn't make it any less frustrating," Putnam said Monday. "I want to be out there, I want to pitch, I want to play, I want to earn my paycheck, but sometimes you have to listen to your body a little bit."

LHP Carlos Rodon returned to Chicago for a progress report, but he will return to Arizona within the next couple of days to continue his throwing program as he continues to deal with bursitis in his left biceps. Manager Rick Renteria said there is no definite timeline for Rodon's return. Rodon declined to speak to reporters on Monday. "I think for us, like with any athlete, we always want (the recovery) to be faster than it is," Renteria said. "He is moving forward in a positive direction -- we're definitely sure of that, but we'll wait to see how quickly or exponentially it can improve. We'll let time take its course."

RHP Miguel Gonzalez notched his third win in four starts this season, a year after he needed 19 starts to get to three wins. After a solid outing against the Yankees in his previous outing, Gonzalez tossed eight innings of two-hit ball Monday against the Royals. He allowed one unearned run and one walk while striking out five. Gonzalez is now 5-1 with a 1.74 ERA in his past six home starts dating back to Aug. 5, 2016. His secret? "I think it's really important to work hard in between starts," Gonzalez said. "It's showing."

DH Matt Davidson hadn't played in six consecutive games before Monday. He wasted little time in staking his claim for more playing time in the future. Davidson had a career-high three hits -- a home run, a double and a single -- and matched a career high with four RBIs. Three of Davidson's RBIs came in the sixth inning when the White Sox batted around and scored eight runs, as he had two hits in the inning. Although he would like to play more than he is, Davidson said after the 12-1 victory over the Royals, "It's a whole lot better being here than at (Triple-A) Charlotte, so I'm enjoying every single day. Obviously, I want to play every day, but being around these guys and being in Chicago is a dream come true."