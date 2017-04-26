RHP Chris Beck was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday after fellow RHP Zach Putnam was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Beck, 26, was 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in five relief appearances in the minors this season. He went 2-3 with a 6.32 ERA in 26 games (one start) with the White Sox during parts of 2015 and 2016.

RHP Dylan Covey did not earn a decision after allowing two runs in four innings Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He walked three and struck out four. "I felt like my stuff was good," said Covey, who was removed from the game after throwing 86 pitches in four innings. "I just got into deep counts too much. Too many three-ball counts and obviously too many walks."

LHP Jose Quintana (0-4, 6.17 ERA) will seek his first win of the season when he opposes the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon. Quintana has endured a couple of bumpy outings this season but also has been the victim of terrible run support. The White Sox have scored four runs in his four starts, including only one run over the course of his past three starts. The 28-year-old has struggled badly against the Royals, going 1-9 with a 4.39 ERA in 22 career starts.

OF Leury Garcia matched a career high with three hits Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. 'I'm getting more at-bats and more games," Garcia said through an interpreter. "You feel more confident and you feel more relaxed because you know what you have to do. You come to the plate with focus."

RHP Zach Putnam was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23, because of inflammation in his right elbow. The 29-year-old was off to a great season in the White Sox bullpen with a 1.04 ERA and nine strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings.