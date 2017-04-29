RF Avisail Garcia continued his blazing start on Friday. The American League's leading hitter had three hits, including a two-run homer, scored twice and knocked in two runs in the White Sox's 7-3 win at Detroit. He's now batting .388 with five homers and 19 RBIs. Manager Rick Renteria said he might consider moving Garcia into the No. 4 or 5 spot in the lineup even when Jose Abreu returns from a minor injury.

SS Tim Anderson had two hits, including a two-run homer, and scored twice in Chicago's 7-3 win at Detroit on Friday. Anderson received a gift double when his bloop fell between Detroit right fielder Jim Adduci and second baseman Ian Kinsler during the third inning. There was nothing cheap about his homer off reliever Joe Jimenez in the ninth, which landed in the left-field stands. After a very slow start, Anderson has nudged his average to .224 and the homer was his second of the year.

1B Jose Abreu was not in the lineup on Friday. Abreu suffered a mild right hip flexor strain against Kansas City on Wednesday. The injury shouldn't keep him out much longer. "We're hoping he'll be back in there (Saturday)," manager Rick Renteria said. Abreu is still looking for his first homer of the season.

C Geovany Soto had the go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning of the White Sox's 7-3 win at Detroit on Friday. Soto's liner into left off reliever Alex Wilson gave him seven RBIs this season. Manager Rick Renteria showed confidence in him by not looking for a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded. "That's just a matter of him having the experience," Renteria said. "If you're thinking whether I had any thought of doing anything, no I did not. He's been around a long time."

RHP Mike Pelfrey survived a shaky first inning against his former team and wound up with a no-decision on Friday. Pelfrey gave up two first-inning runs to Detroit but induced a double-play grounder with the bases loaded to escape further damage. He lasted 4 2/3 innings in his second start with the White Sox, allowing three runs, six hits and four walks. "On my end, 4 2/3 isn't going to cut it," he said. "(Four) walks or whatever it was, a little crazy, too. I need to be little better, but I thought my stuff was a little better today that it was the other day. Just a little quick and yanking a lot of heaters, especially into lefties. Just not very good on my part."