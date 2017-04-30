RF Avisail Garcia extended his hitting streak to six games on Saturday with a 10th-inning double that knocked in a run. He has two homers and seven RBIs during the streak. The American League's leading hitter, who is now batting .376, had three hits, including a two-run homer, scored twice and knocked in two runs in the series opener at Detroit on Friday. He has hit safely in 18 of 22 games.

1B Jose Abreu returned to the lineup on Saturday and blasted his first two homers of the season. He notched the seventh multi-homer game of his career. Abreu suffered a mild right hip flexor strain against Kansas City on Wednesday and did not play in the opener of the three-game series in Detroit. "He is a process-oriented guy and today he was very happy with the results and so were we," manager Rick Renteria said. "Hopefully, it's something that will kind of kick-start him and continue to move him forward."

LF Melky Cabrera hit the go-ahead homer in the White Sox's 6-4, 10-inning win on Saturday in Detroit. It was Cabrera's first homer of the season. The long ball marked his fourth career go-ahead home run in extra innings and his first since May 27, 2011, at Texas when he played for Kansas City. He was 0-for-4 before going deep against Tigers reliever Justin Wilson.

RHP David Robertson blew his first save of the season on Saturday. He gave up two ninth-inning runs but came back out and pitched a scoreless 10th in the 6-4 win over Detroit. Robertson threw 33 pitches and will likely be unavailable Sunday. "He hadn't thrown very many pitches and that's his job," manager Rick Renteria said of why he kept Robertson in the game for two innings. "For me, we go ahead, that's what he does. He closes games."

LHP Derek Holland was denied a victory Saturday when closer David Robertson blew the save. Holland allowed two runs and five hits with four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. In five career starts against Detroit, he has a 1-0 record and 2.73 ERA. That victory against Detroit came July 13, 2013, when he pitched for Texas. Holland has recorded a quality start in four of five outings this season.