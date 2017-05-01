RHP Chris Beck picked up two innings for the White Sox, not allowing a hit, to help give the rest of the bullpen a day off Sunday. "He was very good," manager Rick Renteria said. "I thought we needed to have a couple of innings eaten up and he did the job. Big. Very big. We talk to the relievers about getting outs and he did." Beck walked three but kept out of danger.

RF Avisail Garcia was taken out of the game in the fifth inning Sunday due to a tight left groin. He was 0-for-2. "Avi's okay," manager Rick Renteria said. "He had a tight quad/groin. Didn't pull it or anything, he just had a tough time loosening it up. When we got into the fifth or sixth inning, it was just wise, it was still wet out there. We just wanted to make sure we got him in and got it taken care of. We're not too concerned about it. He busts his rear end a lot. I still have to check, but I don't expect that he won't be (back in the lineup Monday)."

DH Cody Asche might be perking up at the plate, singling in a start Saturday and then getting his fourth hit of the season in his first time up Sunday. "I think he's actually had over the last 2 1/2 weeks or so, he's had some good at-bats," manager Rick Renteria said. "He hasn't had the outcome or the results he wanted; there's been others that have been kind of out in front a little bit. All in all I think he still gives you a really good at-bat when he gets in the box. He tries to control the (strike) zone as well as he can."

SS Tim Anderson made two straight muffs on ground balls Sunday, then was knocked to the seat of his pants by a shot hit by 1B John Hicks in the next inning. Anderson ran in and fumbled what looked like a double-play grounder by SS Jose Iglesias as Detroit score four runs in the fourth. Anderson recovered and avoided an error by throwing Iglesias out at first but he booted a liner into the hole by 2B Ian Kinsler on the very next play. "More than anything," manager Rick Renteria said, "(I want him to) just keep playing. Things happen. It's happened to all of us. So just keep playing. Don't let it continue to affect the rest of the plays, the rest of the game. He knows it."

1B Jose Abreu had a triple plus a single Sunday and was 4-for-7 in two games in Detroit. Abreu has at least two hits in six straight games. He also is 12-for-22.

LF Melky Cabrera lifted his batting average against the Tigers this year to .381 with a pair of singles. Cabrera's first-inning single provided Chicago's first run Sunday when 1B Jose Abreu followed with a triple. His fifth-inning single drove in the second White Sox run.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez saw his three-game winning streak ended Sunday when he gave up 14 hits in six innings at Detroit in a 7-3 Chicago defeat. "I thought all things being equal, with Gonzo, the outcome wasn't the best but he sure did eat up some innings, save our 'pen," manager Rick Renteria said. "He did a very nice job of continuing to grind. We were still in the ballgame. We never really were out of it." Gonzalez isn't a high strikeout guy and only had one walk and one strikeout against the Tigers.