OF Jacob May got his second big league hit in the fourth inning Monday, a two-out RBI single. However, after the game, the White Sox optioned May to Triple-A Charlotte. He hit .056 (2-for-36) in 15 games. "Might have been a little overmatched," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "Great spring. Showed a lot of hard work, a lot of tenacity. Even here, going and working with the guys, trying to get himself back on track, trying to keep his confidence up. His energy's always been the same. ... Just things weren't happening. That's all."

RHP Dylan Covey worked a career-high 6 2/3 innings Monday but lost 6-1 to the Royals, giving up six runs on nine hits, including a pair of two-run homers with two outs. He also allowed a two-run, two-out, sixth-inning, bases-loaded single to Salvador Perez that caromed off the third base bag. "I threw a good pitch to Perez," he said. "It kicked off the bag. I don't know what you call that. I got the result that I wanted. And then, to (Eric) Hosmer, just kind of been pounding him in and gotten success with it, and I let it kind of leak back over the middle of the plate (resulting in a homer)." The White Sox have supported Covey with a total of seven runs in his four starts.

LHP Jose Quintana, who starts Tuesday at Kansas City, has not had much success against the Royals. He is 2-9 with a 4.27 ERA over 23 career starts, 12 of them quality starts vs. Kansas City. He is 1-2 with a 4.59 ERA in 11 career outings, eight of them no-decisions, at Kauffman Stadium. Quintana, however, did beat the Royals in his previous start, giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-4 and struck out twice Monday at Kansas City. That ended his multi-hit game streak at six, which was the longest in baseball this season.