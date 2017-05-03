OF Willy Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and immediately inserted into the lineup, batting eighth. He replaces OF Jacob May, who was optioned to Charlotte. Garcia was hitting .294 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs in the International League. He was with the White Sox from April 14-16 when Melky Cabrera went on the paternity list and went 2-for-7 with a double in two games. He went 0-for-4 with an RBI on a ground out in his first game back.

LHP Jose Quintana tossed eight shutout innings and allowed just four singles in the Tuesday night 6-0 victory over the Royals. "I thought Jose attacked the strike zone a lot," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "I think his breaking ball and off-speed pitches were working effectively. I think he had a nice plan on how he was going to attack everybody." Quintana threw first-pitch strikes to 23 of 29 batters he faced, including each of the first 12.

RF Avisail Garcia reached base four times -- two hits, a walk and a hit batter. He increased his American League-leading batting average to .382. He was held out of the game Monday with left groin tightness.

RHP Mike Pelfrey will make his third start on Wednesday. He is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA, allowing 10 hits, walking five and striking out three in nine innings. He is 1-4 with a 6.51 ERA in nine career games against the Royals.