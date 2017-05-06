3B Todd Frazier is still day-to-day with back tightness issues. He took some swings before this game and was available but manager Rick Renteria is hoping he'll will be ready for Saturday after missing two games. "He felt a little better today," Renteria said. "He went in and worked out a little bit, but still feels it, so we [gave] him another day."

DH Avisail Garcia lined a shot off LHP Wade Miley (buttocks) in the first, which ended his night. Garcia later knocked in a run on a groundout and has reached base more than once in 13 games already this season.

CF Leury Garcia started the season well before running into some problems at the plate recently. He was struck in an 0-for-15 skid before getting a single in the seventh inning and another in the ninth.

1B Jose Abreu continued his hot hitting on this road trip. He went 3-for-5 in Friday's game and is 11-for-30 since the White Sox hit the road -- and now has a four-game hitting streak.

RHP Matt Albers notched his first career save Friday in Washington's 4-2 win over Philadelphia. With Shawn Kelley (back) sent to the 10-day disabled list before the game, the Nationals sent Albers to the hill in the ninth inning. He struck out two batters. Remarkably, it took Albers 461 appearances to pick up his first save. Albers had the second-most games finished in major league history without a save (102).

RHP Miguel Gonzalez allowed seven runs on 14 hits in six innings (versus the Tigers) in his last start but fared much better when taking on his old team in Baltimore Friday night. Gonzalez gave up two runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings but took the loss and fell to 3-2. "Everything was going on in my head," Gonzalez said. "This is where I started my career in the big leagues. The Orioles gave me the opportunity, but now I'm with the White Sox and I'm doing a good job."