RHP Chris Beck set a career high for innings pitched and kept the White Sox close Saturday night. Beck threw three scoreless innings while Chicago scored three runs to cut the Baltimore lead to one during that time.

RHP Dylan Covey ran into all kinds of problems during his start Saturday in Baltimore. He gave up hits to the first three batters, threw two wild pitches, balked in a run and allowed two homers, allowing six runs overall in four-plus innings. Covey (0-3) has allowed seven homers in 25 innings this season. "I have to avoid the long ball. It's been my Kryptonite," he said.

3B Todd Frazier returned to the starting lineup after missing the last two games with back tightness. He went 0-for-4 and made a diving catch in the third on a line drive from LF Trey Mancini. "He's doing very well," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He came out early, took some ground balls, felt very, very good, did some early hitting and was ready to go."

DH Cody Asche has struggled at the plate all season, coming in Saturday's game with a .102 average. But he showed some power, hitting a solo homer off RHP Dylan Bundy and has hit safely in four of his last five starts.

1B Jose Abreu always seems to enjoy hitting at Camden Yards. He hit a two-run homer and went 2-for-4 on Saturday and has a .380 career average when the White Sox play in Baltimore.