C Kevan Smith was called up from Triple-A Charlotte Wednesday after C Geovany Soto was placed on the disabled list with elbow information. This marks the second stint Smith has made with the White Sox this season after he went 1-for-11 from the plate when he played three games between April 13-20. Smith has appeared in 14 games with Triple-A Charlotte this season and his hitting .377 with 15 RBIs and a .435 on-base percentage

SS Tim Anderson is dealing with the loss of a close friend, Branden Moss, who was murdered outside a bar in Tuscaloosa, Ala., over the weekend. Anderson missed Sunday's game because of the tragedy and went 1-for-4 Tuesday night against the Twins. "(Dealing with the grief is) definitely really bothering me, just because we had a bond," Anderson said Wednesday. "I know he's in a better place, but I continue to play, have fun and do it for him."

RHP Zach Putnam (right elbow inflammation) underwent another MRI on Wednesday and hopes to begin throwing a baseball for the first time Thursday since being placed on the disabled list April 23. "Everybody is comfortable with where I am and with the healing that has taken place," Putnam said on Wednesday. "We are going to start slow, but I am pretty optimistic that I can ramp things up pretty soon."

C Geovany Soto was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to May 8 with right elbow inflammation. Soto was batting .190 with three home runs and nine RBIs over 13 games this season. This marks the second time Soto has been on the disabled list this season with the inflammation in the right elbow. Soto said Thursday that surgery is a possibility and that the injury flares up when he throws. "(We're) kind of waiting on what's the best route for us and see what the doctor can tell me about what's going on," Soto said Wednesday.