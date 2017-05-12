RF Avisail Garcia (2-for-4) snapped an 0-for-11 streak with a fourth inning double. He has hit safely in 23 of 31 games this season and has reached base multiple times in 13 contests.

SS Tim Anderson (2-for-3, walk) is hitting .391 against the Twins in Chicago. He has at least one hit in all 11 games, including five multi-hit performances.

LHP Derek Holland (0-3) took the loss after allowing a career-high tying three home runs and matched a season high by allowing seven runs. He has allowed four or more earned runs twice this season. Holland gave up seven runs (three earned) on six hits, walked four, struck out three and allowed three home runs.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (3-2, 3.18 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season Friday after moving from a Thursday start. He's 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA in his last two turns. His last loss came after giving up two runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings against Baltimore. He'll make his first interleague start of the the season after going 1-0 in three outings against National League teams in 2016. He's 3-3 in 10 lifetime interleague starts. Gonzalez had a no-decision in his only previous start against the Padres in 2013 while with the Orioles.