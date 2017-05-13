INF Leury Garcia led off and started at shortstop on Friday and responded with a solo shot and two-run drive for his first multihomer game. "I feel pretty good," Garcia said. "I see some pitches. I swing at strikes, put ball in play."

SS Tim Anderson went on the bereavement list for the three-day weekend series with the Padres so he could attend the funeral of close friend Branden Moss in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Moss, 23, was shot in the parking lot of a bar helping the victim of a fight, according to witness accounts. The 23-year-Anderson was a godfather to Moss' young daughter.

1B Jose Abreu was back at first base a night after an error on a routine play cost the White Sox four unearned runs in a 7-6 loss to the Twins. Abreu dropped an easy relay that should have resulted in an inning-ended double play in the first inning, prompting talk that he might DH. Before the game, manager Rick Renteria said Abreu continues to work on the nuances of positioning, and that the White Sox DH slot would be one "we roll the guys around" to give players rest.

RHP Tommy Kahnle has 10 straight scoreless outings and has struck out 23 in 11 2/3 innings this season. He was one of four White Sox relievers who held Minnesota hitless for four innings on Thursday in a 7-6 loss to the Twins.