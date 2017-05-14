RHP Dylan Covey struck out a career-high nine hitters over 4 1/3 innings. Covey struck out the side in the first inning after allowing a solo home run to Manuel Margot, who hit Covey's first pitch into the right field bleachers. But after that, Covey settled in. "I was getting tired of getting beat with my mediocre stuff," Covey said after allowing three earned runs and five hits. "So I went out there and gave it all I had with every pitch."

3B Todd Frazier had been hitless in his last nine at-bats before coming through with a pair of hits in Saturday's 5-4 victory. Frazier had a single and a double to finally fight through his recent slump in a season when he is hitting .189. Despite his struggles, White Sox manager Rick Renteria isn't concerned with Frazier over the long haul. "I think it's just a matter of him having a couple of at-bats, a couple of games where things kind of click," Renteria said before Saturday's game. "Everybody has seen it before in the past. Guys that have been around, all of a sudden they find that zone and stay in it and they run with it for a while. And we're hoping to see that here in the near future."

SS Tim Anderson missed his second straight game after being placed on the bereavement list. A close friend of Anderson's was shot and killed last weekend outside of a bar in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson left the team prior to this weekend's series against the Padres to attend the funeral of his friend. Tyler Saladino made the start in place of Anderson on Saturday.

1B Jose Abreu took extra fielding drills before Saturday's game against the Padres as he looks to improve defensively. Abreu is hitting .266 with five home runs, but has committed five errors. "It's just basically trying to get himself back into a feel of making sure he knows the direction the ball is coming from, making sure his footwork around the base is working properly," manager Rick Renteria said. "And sometimes he tries to stretch too much. (He needs to) allow the ball to do what it's doing and put himself in a better position to receive the baseball."

RHP James Shields continues to recover from a straight right lat muscle, but there is still no timetable for his return. Shields was placed on the disabled list retroactive to April 18. But manager Rick Renteria was leery Saturday to put on timetable on a possible return for Shields, who is 1-0 in three starts with a 1.62 ERA. "We knew he had the inflammation, the soreness, so we were going to take whatever time it took to be able to get him back on the mound," Renteria said.