RHP Michael Ynoa has pitched seven successive scoreless innings over his past five appearances. He struck out two Padres in a scoreless eighth.

LHP Jose Quintana has received two runs or less of support in six of his eight starts this season. His no-decision Sunday was his 60th since 2012, the most in the major leagues in that span.

INF/DH Cody Asche was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after Sunday's game. Asche is batting .105 (6 for 57) in 19 games this season.

CF Leury Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Garcia is batting .379 (11 for 29) during the streak.

RHP James Shields said he is set to throw Monday in Anaheim, his first such rehab action since suffering the right lat strain that landed him on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. Shields called himself the "No. 1 cheerleader in the clubhouse" in the interim. "I'm just another set of eyes for some of the pitching staff," Shields said. "Helping them in between games as much as I possibly can and just cheering these guys on."