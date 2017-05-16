RHP Gregory Infante was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. He was 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA, three saves, 16 strikeouts and a .163 opponents batting average in 10 relief appearances for Charlotte this season. Infante, 29, had not pitched in the big leagues since he made five appearances for the White Sox in 2010, throwing 4 2/3 scoreless innings. But he pitched in Monday's game, throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

INF Cody Asche was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday to make room on the roster for RHP Gregory Infante. Asche was hitting just .105 (6 for 57) in 19 games for the White Sox this season. He made 14 starts at DH and two starts at first base.

C Geovany Soto was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on Monday. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow and is expected to be out a minimum of three months.

RHP Mike Pelfrey gave up four runs on three hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings Monday against the Angels, getting the loss and falling to 0-4. White Sox manager Rick Renteria blamed himself for the loss for not removing Pelfrey when the Angels had two on and two out in the bottom of the fifth. The White Sox led 3-0 at the time. Renteria had lefty Dan Jennings up and ready in the bullpen to face Angels LHP Kole Calhoun. But Renteria stuck with Pelfrey, who gave up a three-run homer to Calhoun and then a solo homer to Mike Trout. "You want to get that guy (Pelfrey) through it (the fifth inning) but you know all season long we've been doing the opposite, we've been not worrying about the individual, we're more worried about the team. The bottom line is today, I went against the team concept and wanted to feel something for the player and it bit us in the butt. These guys have been playing very, very hard. There's no way to clean that up, there's no way to make an excuse for it. None whatsoever. Everybody should be upset, I'm extremely upset. I've been doing this a long time and today my emotions for an individual came before the reality of managing for a team."

LHP Derek Holland will start Tuesday against the Angels. Holland is coming off his worst start of the season, having given up seven runs (three earned) in five innings of a loss to Minnesota. He is 10-8 with a 5.24 ERA in 27 career games (24 starts) vs. the Angels in his career, all while pitching for the Texas Rangers.