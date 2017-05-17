CF Leury Garcia went 2 for 5 with a double and single Tuesday against the Angels, extending his hitting streak to nine games. During the streak, he's hitting .405(15 for 37) with a double, two homers, seven RBIs and eight runs scored, and has raised his season average from .264 to .312.

RHP Anthony Swarzak has not allowed a run this season, throwing 19 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings over 15 games, the longest active streak in the majors. He also leads the American League in WHIP (0.31) and opponents average (.068). The White Sox franchise record for scoreless innings to start the season is 21, set by Dustin Hermanson in 2005.

LHP Derek Holland gave up three runs on seven hits and two walk in six innings Tuesday against the Angels. Angels CF Mike Trout and DH Albert Pujols managed only one hit between them against Holland, but LF Cameron Maybin got to him for three hits.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will start against the Angels on Wednesday. He won his first three decisions of the season but has lost each of his last three starts, putting up an ERA of 6.62. He's pitched well against the Angels in his career, going 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA. And he's held Angels CF Mike Trout to three hits in 19 at-bats, though all three hits were home runs.