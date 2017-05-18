RHP Dylan Covey will start Thursday against Seattle. Covey is still looking for his first major league win, going winless in his first six starts. He struck out a career-high nine batters in his last start against the Padres, but failed to last five innings (4 1/3). He has never faced the Mariners.

1B Jose Abreu hit his seventh home run of the season Wednesday against the Angels in the first inning. All seven homers have been hit on the road. His last home run in Chicago came last Sept. 15 vs. Cleveland, meaning he has not homered in Chicago in his last 23 games, including 16 home games this year.

RHP Anthony Swarzak had not given up a run all season, throwing 19 2/3 scoreless innings over 15 appearances but gave up three runs on three hits without retiring a batter Wednesday against the Angels. He allowed a single to C Martin Maldonado, an infield single to OF Cameron Maybin and a three-run homer to CF Mike Trout. "Listen, he's been pitching very, very well," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said of Swarzak. "He wants the ball every single day, but today he wasn't as sharp as he has been."

RHP David Robertson got his first loss of the season Tuesday when he gave up two runs to the Angels in the 11th inning in a 7-6 setback. It marked the second time in 13 appearances that Robertson, who also worked the 10th inning, pitched more than one inning. He suffered his only blown save of the season the other time he pitched more than one inning, giving up two runs in two innings to the Tigers on April 29. Overall Robertson is 5 for 6 in save opportunities.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez gave up five runs on six hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday against the Angels, getting tagged with his fourth consecutive loss. Gonzalez's undoing came in the second inning when he walked four batters, three of which eventually scored in the four-run inning.