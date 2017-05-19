2B Yoan Moncada, ranked as the No. 1 prospect by Baseball America and MLB.com, was placed on the seven-day disabled list at Triple-A Charlotte with a sore left thumb. Moncada ranks among International League leaders in average (fifth, .331), hits (tied for second, 46), stolen bases (tied for third, 10) and runs (tied for third, 27). He has 13 multi-hit games in 34 starts.

3B Todd Frazier continued to terrorize Seattle pitchers, going 2-for-4 with a double and home run Thursday. Frazier has hit safely in nine of 10 career games vs. the Mariners, batting .350 (14-for-40) with five homers and 12 RBIs.

CF Leury Garcia was taken out of the Thursday game after being hit by a fifth-inning pitch from Seattle RHP Sam Gaviglio. Garcia sustained a bruised right elbow and was listed as day-to-day.

SS Tim Anderson went 3-for-4 on Thursday at Seattle, his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. He is 9-for-15 with a double, a triple, two homers and three RBIs in that span. Anderson also has a seven-game hitting streak.

DH Matt Davidson hit his seventh homer of the season Thursday, a two-run shot in the seventh inning at Seattle. Davidson tied Jose Abreu for the team lead.