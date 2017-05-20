2B Yolmer Sanchez extended his hitting streak to 10 games on Friday. He's batting .425 (17-for-40) during the streak.

LHP Jose Quintana became the second pitcher in the majors this season to get a no-decision after pitching eight innings of one-hit ball (Oakland's Jesse Hahn is the other) on Friday night. Quintana walked one and struck out seven for the White Sox, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak with an extra-inning victory.

RHP Nate Jones, on the disabled list since May 4 with right elbow neuritis, threw 24 pitches -- fastball and changeups -- in a bullpen session Friday. "Everything went well, everything felt good," Jones said. "I think one or two more (bullpens) and I'll be ready for a simulated game or whatever they want me to do." Manager Rick Renteria said he spoke with pitching coach Don Cooper and trainer Herm Schneider after Jones' outing. "They said it went well," Renteria said.

SS Tim Anderson had his seven-game hitting streak snapped. Anderson, who was batting leadoff for the 12th time this season, went 0-for-5.

1B Jose Abreu had his third three-hit game of the season, including a 464-foot blast into the upper deck in left field on Friday night at Safeco Field. Abreu has hit safely in 12 of his past 15 road games, batting .359 with eight homers and 14 RBIs.