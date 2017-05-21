CF Willy Garcia hit his first career home run, a solo shot in the seventh inning Saturday at Seattle. "It was an exciting moment," said Garcia, who got the silent treatment from teammates when he returned to the dugout following the blast. That didn't bother Garcia, who skipped the length of the dugout while thrusting his helmet repeatedly into the air. Garcia got the scorecard and ball to mark the occasion.

2B Yolmer Sanchez, who went 2-for-5 on Saturday at Seattle, extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Saturday. He is batting .422 (19-for-45) during that stretch.

OF Luis Robert, 19, a prized Cuban prospect, reportedly agreed to a deal with the White Sox for more than $25 million.

3B Todd Frazier has hit safely in 10 of 12 career games against Seattle after going 2-for-5 on Saturday. He is batting .330 (32-for-97) with five home runs and 14 RBIs in his career against the Mariners.

RF Avisail Garcia, who hit two home runs and two doubles Saturday at Seattle, became the first White Sox player with four extra-base hits in a game since Jermaine Dye on Aug. 2, 2007, against the Yankees. Garcia (4-for-5) had career bests with four hits and six RBIs.

RHP Mike Pelfrey got his first win since July 31, 2016, when he beat Houston as a member of the Detroit Tigers. Pelfrey (1-4) allowed one run on four hits in six innings Saturday at Seattle. He didn't walk a batter and struck out three.