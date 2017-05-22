C Kevan Smith had his first career multi-hit game Sunday, going 2-for-4. Smith had a double and a run-scoring infield single.

2B Yolmer Sanchez singled in the first inning Sunday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, matching his career high. Sanchez is batting .400 during the streak (20-for-50).

RF Avisail Garcia was lifted midway through Sunday's game after going 0-for-3. Both manager Rick Renteria and Garcia said it was just to give him a rest with the White Sox leading 8-0. Garcia had 12 total bases in Saturday's 16-1 win, with two doubles and two home runs, and a career-high six RBIs. His total bases were the most by a White Sox since Dan Johnson hit three homers on Oct. 3, 2012 at Cleveland.

SS Tim Anderson, who hit .198 in the first 25 games of the season, has turned it around. Anderson had three hits Sunday, including a home run, and is hitting .429 (18-for-42) in his past 10 games. In that span he has three homers and five RBIs.

LHP Derek Holland (4-3) pitched a season-high eight innings Sunday, allowing one run on six hits. Holland hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his nine starts this season. Chicago is 5-2 when Holland throws six or more innings.