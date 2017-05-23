FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 3 months ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Yoan Moncada, considered by some to be the MLB's best prospect, was brought to Chicago to have specialists examine his bruised thumb, White Sox vice president/general manager Rick Hahn said. Moncada, hitting .331 for Triple-A Charlotte, will be out for a few more days, he said.

RHP Nate Jones (elbow) threw to hitters for the first time since going on the DL. He could be ready to go on a minor league rehab assignment is seven-to-10 days, club officials indicated.

OF Leury Garcia is hitting .327 (16-for-49) over his last 15 games. In this stretch, he has three homers, eight RBIs and 10 runs. He had a solo homer on Monday night off Zack Greinke.

LHP Carlos Rodon (bursitis) pitched in a simulated game Monday. "He looked good, free and easy," manager Rick Renteria said. Though he is now on an every fifth-day schedule to throw, his return is not expected for several weeks.

