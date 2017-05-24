FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
May 24, 2017 / 11:17 PM / 3 months ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Dylan Covey left the Monday night game in the bottom of the third inning with left oblique soreness. He pitched 2 1/3 innings at Arizona, giving up four runs and five hits. Covey will be evaluated further on Wednesday.

OF Avisail Garcia, who has flu-like symptoms, got the start off Tuesday. He came up as a pinch hitter and was given an intentional walk. Though not feeling well, he played Monday night. Over his past seven games, Garcia is hitting .367 with two homers and nine RBIs.

SS Tim Anderson has 10 errors so far. Manager Rick Renteria said his coaching staff is working with Anderson on his footwork and throwing. "For the most part, catching the ball hasn't been an issue. It has been more throwing ... following his throw, making sure his legs are still underneath him and completing the play. Sometimes he'll get a little flat-footed. Very correctable."

2B Tyler Saladino, who has been hampered by back pain though available to play, started for the first time since May 16. He went 1-for-5 on Tuesday. "Fortunately, it's not something we're too concerned about in terms of long-term effects," manager Rick Renteria said. "It's just a matter of managing his playing time and giving him opportunities when we can."

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.