RHP Juan Minaya was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte before Friday's game against the Tigers. Minaya, 26, went 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in 11 relief appearances last season with the White Sox. He was 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 10 appearances in the minor leagues this season.

RHP Dylan Covey was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of a strained left oblique. Covey sustained the injury Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks and had to exit the game during the third inning. The 25-year-old is 0-4 with an 8.12 ERA in eight starts this season.

RHP Tyler Danish (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is slated to make his first major league start Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader against Detroit. The 22-year-old made three relief appearances for the White Sox in 2016 and allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings for a 10.80 ERA. Danish carries an ugly 27.00 ERA against the Tigers after allowing one run in one-third of an inning last season.

2B Tyler Saladino exited Friday's game against the Tigers because of back spasms. He was replaced by 2B Yolmer Sanchez in the fourth inning. Saladino's status is uncertain for Saturday's doubleheader. He is hitting .200 with no home runs and four RBIs in 30 games this season.

OF Ryan Raburn was acquired by the Nationals in a trade with the Chicago White on Friday for cash considerations or a player to be named. Raburn has extensive big league time but had been with Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox system. He will now report to Triple-A Syracuse, the top farm club of Washington.

RHP James Shields is making progress in his return from a strained right lat that has kept him on the disabled list since April 21. On Friday, Shields threw about 30 pitches during a bullpen session and said afterward that he felt fine. The White Sox have not specified a return date for Shields, who likely would go on a minor league rehabilitation assignment before returning to the rotation.

RHP Mike Pelfrey (2-4) picked up his second consecutive victory and struck out a season-high seven batters Friday against the Detroit Tigers. Pelfrey limited his former team to two runs, one of which was earned, on four hits in five innings. He has allowed two earned runs in his past 11 innings.

LHP Derek Holland (4-3, 2.47 ERA) is set to make his 10th start on Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader against Detroit. Holland has recorded seven quality starts in his first nine outings. The 30-year-old is 1-0 with a 2.73 ERA in five career starts against the Tigers.