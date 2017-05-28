OF Adam Engel was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. He hit .221 with eight home runs in Charlotte. He made his major league debut pinch running in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit. He started in center field in the second game and got his first major league hit on a one-out single in the eighth inning.

RHP Tyler Danish (1-0) threw five scoreless innings to earn his first career victory in his first major league start in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit. He was 1-3 with a 3.15 ERA at Triple-A Charlotte before the White Sox recalled him Friday. He allowed two runs in 1 2/3 relief innings last season with Chicago.

INF Tyler Saladino (back spasms) went on the 10-day disabled list before Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit. He hit .200 with four RBIs and 10 runs scored in 30 games.

LHP Derek Holland (4-4, 2.37 ERA) struck out a season-high eight and allowed a home run and seven hits in six innings Saturday against the Tigers. He made his eighth quality start of the season.