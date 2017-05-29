FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 3 months ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RF Willy Garcia hit his first career triple Sunday against the Tigers. He is batting .244.

LHP David Holmberg (0-0, 0.87 ERA) will start Monday's series opener against the Red Sox. He has struck out six and walked two in eight relief appearances. He is 3-6 with a 5.47 ERA in 22 career major league appearances, including 12 starts. At Charlotte, he was 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA in six appearances, including one start.

RHP Tyler Danish was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

RHP David Robertson recorded two outs Sunday against Detroit for his seventh save in eight chances. It was his fourth consecutive scoreless outing. His ERA is 2.41.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (4-5, 4.43 ERA) took a perfect game into the seventh inning Sunday against the Tigers before he allowed three hits and a run. He struck out six and allowed three runs and six hits in 7 2/3 innings. He was 0-5 with a 6.99 ERA in his previous five starts.

DH Matt Davidson hit his 10th home run Sunday. He is tied with 1B Jose Abreu for the team lead. Davidson is batting .269.

