LHP David Holmberg did not earn a decision in his first start since 2015 on Monday. In four innings, he allowed three runs on two hits. He walked three and struck out two. "I felt pretty good," Holmberg said. "I didn't really need to walk those two guys (in the fourth inning), but the offense pulled through in the end and we won the ballgame."

LHP Jose Quintana (2-6, 4.82 ERA) will try to bounce back from a disappointing outing when he faces the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Quintana allowed eight runs his last time out against Arizona, but he is 3-0 with a 2.87 ERA in seven career starts against Boston. He will oppose Red Sox LHP Chris Sale, his friend and former teammate. "Throwing on the same day (as Sale) will be a different feeling for me because he was the best teammate I ever played with," Quintana said.

1B Jose Abreu had his 10-game hitting streak come to an end as he finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout Monday. Abreu hit .444 (20-for-45) during the streak. Despite Monday's hitless performance, he is hitting .296 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs in 49 games this season.

OF Melky Cabrera belted his sixth home run of the season and his second home run in as many days Monday afternoon against the Red Sox. Cabrera, who is a switch hitter, has hit four home runs from the right side of the plate and two home runs from the left side. He is on pace to finish with 19 home runs.

RHP James Shields (strained right lat) said Monday that he expects to start a minor-league rehabilitation assignment as soon as this week. Shields threw 45 pitches during his most recent bullpen session and said he felt strong. The 35-year-old is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts this season.