3B Todd Frazier is hitting just .182, but he homered for the second time in three games on Tuesday and hit another towering fly that was caught just in front of the wall. The veteran slugger thinks he's about ready to break out. "Once I get get going -- and when I get going because I know it's going to happen -- and it's going to be me attacking the ball and seeing more pitches like I've been doing," Frazier said. "We've been working on a lot things and it's going to click soon."

LHP David Holmberg, who got a no-decision in a spot start on Monday against Boston, may have earned another start, manager Rick Renteria said before the game. "I thought he did a nice job to give us four inningS of work," Renteria said. "You think we might be able to extend him." Holmberg gave up three runs on two hits in the game, while walking three and striking out two. He threw 72 pitches as the White Sox came back to win 5-4.

LHP Jose Quintana (2-7) was hit hard for the second straight outing and lost his third straight decision on Tuesday night in a 13-7 drubbing by Boston. Quintana allowed seven runs on 10 hits and was yanked with two outs in the third after light hitting Deven Marrero's second homer. "We're just going to have to keep grinding it out," manager Rick Renteria said. "It's not the stuff. It's the command and the execution. If we can get that back on track, I think Q's going to be who he is, which is a very effective major league pitcher."

RF Avisail Garcia leads the White Sox with a .328 batting average and 37 RBIs. Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowksi traded Garcia to the White Sox from Detroit when he was the Tigers GM in July 2013 as part of a three-team deal with Boston. Dombrowski isn't surprised by Garcia's success. "We didn't want to give him up, but we had a need for a shortstop (Jose Iglesias)," Dombrowksi said. "It looks like he's in real good shape. Watching him on television his swing has shortened and he's not chasing as many pitches."